AM Best : Posts Webinar Highlights on How Innovation and Customer Centric Technology Are Improving Outcomes for Commercial Insurers

Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best Webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk to learn about using customer centric technology and innovation to support the desire to drive improved customer experience and protect your bottom line.

Panelists include:

Jeremy Stafford, Senior Director Commercial Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Lerk-Ling Chang, Vice President, Market Development and Strategy, Guidewire

Kedar Kamalapurkar, Senior Manager, Deloitte

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

For Many Insurers, the Shutdowns Accelerated Needed Transformation In a Virtual World, the Value is Always Evolving The Forces That Affected Insurers Changed Life for Their Commercial Insureds Change in Commercial Coverage is Grounded in Data, Customer Expectations, Distribution The Digital Bar Has Been Raised and Will Stay Raised As Markets Shift, Insurers and Brokers Face New Expectations, Competitors New Commercial Business Models are Direct, Embrace Ecosystems Commercial Distribution is Moving Closer to the Front Line Innovating in Commercial Insurance Means Identifying, Understanding Customer Needs Don't Overwork the Small-Business Insured Building New Commercial Insurance Products Takes Creativity, Technology, Experimentation Insurers Must Earn Their Place in the New World of Ecosystems and Platforms

The complete video replay for this event is also available now.

