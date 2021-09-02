Log in
AM Best : Posts Webinar Highlights on How Innovation and Customer Centric Technology Are Improving Outcomes for Commercial Insurers

09/02/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best Webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk to learn about using customer centric technology and innovation to support the desire to drive improved customer experience and protect your bottom line.

Panelists include:

  • Jeremy Stafford, Senior Director Commercial Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions
  • Lerk-Ling Chang, Vice President, Market Development and Strategy, Guidewire
  • Kedar Kamalapurkar, Senior Manager, Deloitte

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

  1. For Many Insurers, the Shutdowns Accelerated Needed Transformation
  2. In a Virtual World, the Value is Always Evolving
  3. The Forces That Affected Insurers Changed Life for Their Commercial Insureds
  4. Change in Commercial Coverage is Grounded in Data, Customer Expectations, Distribution
  5. The Digital Bar Has Been Raised and Will Stay Raised
  6. As Markets Shift, Insurers and Brokers Face New Expectations, Competitors
  7. New Commercial Business Models are Direct, Embrace Ecosystems
  8. Commercial Distribution is Moving Closer to the Front Line
  9. Innovating in Commercial Insurance Means Identifying, Understanding Customer Needs
  10. Don't Overwork the Small-Business Insured
  11. Building New Commercial Insurance Products Takes Creativity, Technology, Experimentation
  12. Insurers Must Earn Their Place in the New World of Ecosystems and Platforms

The complete video replay for this event is also available now.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS