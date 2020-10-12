Log in
AM Best : Publishes The AM Best : Business Trilogy

10/12/2020 | 11:32am EDT

AM Best is pleased to announce the publication of The AM Best Business Trilogy. This three-book series is comprised of:

  • The Industry – A History of the Credit Rating Agencies;
  • The Company – A History of AM Best; and
  • The Man – A Biography of Alfred M. Best.

The AM Best Business Trilogy explores how AM Best and its founder, Alfred M. Best, influenced the creation of the credit rating industry and its ongoing evolution.

I wanted to tell the complete story, with all the layers peeled back one by one,” said Arthur Snyder III, chairman, president and CEO, AM Best. “If we are to understand the development of the credit rating industry, we must follow the progression of the first credit rating agency. And if we are to comprehend that, we must grasp the nature of the man. The Company and The Industry intertwine themes of ingenuity, perseverance, crisis and opportunity, while The Man tracks the journey of one man whose life embodied all of these.”

A portion of the proceeds from The AM Best Business Trilogy will be donated to the AM Best Foundation, a nonprofit, which supports charitable organizations that encourage education and thought leadership in insurance and risk management.

As part of AM Best’s sustainability initiatives, the Trilogy’s three volumes are printed on text and cover stock that is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and contains 30% post-consumer recycled fiber. The printing process used clean manufacturing principles including green chemistry, use of low VOC (volatile organic compounds) inks and recycling of residual materials.

The Trilogy is available for purchase at www.ambest.com/trilogy.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
