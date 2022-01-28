AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications; Affirms Credit Ratings of StarStone Specialty Insurance Company and StarStone National Insurance Company

AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of StarStone Specialty Insurance Company and StarStone National Insurance Company (collectively Core Specialty), which are domiciled in Wilmington, DE and subsidiaries of Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Core Specialty’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

These rating actions follow the closing of Core Specialty’s merger with Lancer Insurance Group (Lancer). The merger was executed via a stock and cash transaction announced on April 16, 2021. This merger with Lancer marks Core Specialty’s first merger or acquisition since the recapitalization of StarStone US Holdings, Inc. in November 2020. Lancer will operate as a division of Core Specialty, retaining its legacy branding, management team, and operating locations. Additionally, Dave Delany, co-founder and CEO of Lancer, has joined the board of Core Specialty.

AM Best has analyzed the initial pro-forma combined position of the two groups and determined that the risk-adjusted capitalization position remains in the strongest category, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). While it is anticipated that the combination of the groups could have an accretive impact on their business profiles, further integration will need to take place before these benefits are realized. AM Best will continue to monitor the group as it approaches the closing of year-end financials, and will likely reassess the impact once the final year-end 2021 audit is completed.

