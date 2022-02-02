AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Credit Ratings of Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York

AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York (SSL) (New York, NY). The outlook assigned to the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect SSL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. SSL’s upgrade is primarily a result of comprehensive integration efforts and strategic importance to its ultimate parent, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. In addition, SSL’s ratings also consider its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) and historically profitable operating performance. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is company’s somewhat constrained business profile given its product and geographic concentration.

