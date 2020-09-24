Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Spinnaker Insurance Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 09:17am EDT

AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Spinnaker Insurance Company (Spinnaker) (Chicago, IL). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Spinnaker’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings actions follow the closing by Hippo Enterprises Inc. (Hippo) of its acquisition of Spinnaker on Aug. 31, 2020, as well as discussions with management related to the organization’s post-transaction capital structure. The acquisition solidifies the relationship between Spinnaker and Hippo, which have had a working relationship since 2017.

Spinnaker’s rating affirmations are attributable to its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, a positive trend in operating performance and experienced management team. The ratings further consider the financial and operational benefits that Spinnaker may receive as part of a larger organization, including anticipated access to capital support and technology resources from Hippo. Finally, the ratings recognize the equity-like characteristics of Hippo’s capitalization with primarily convertible preferred stock, the parent’s adequate liquidity position pro forma for the Spinnaker acquisition and its ongoing capital support from investors. Conversely, negative rating actions could occur if there is a material deterioration in Hippo’s balance sheet strength, operating performance or liquidity profile, including its ability to raise additional capital.

The stable outlook assigned to the ratings primarily reflects AM Best’s expectation that Spinnaker’s operating performance will remain profitable in the near term, and that its balance sheet strength will remain supportive of the current ratings level.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Acquisition of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties Leased to Investment-Grade Rated Tenant Dollar General for Approximately $3.2 Million
AQ
09:21aGOLDEN MATRIX : Third Quarter Revenues Tracking 40 Percent Higher Than Previous Quarter
AQ
09:21aAlpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties Leased to Investment-Grade Rated Tenant Dollar General for Approximately $3.2 Million
GL
09:21aGolden Matrix Third Quarter Revenues Tracking 40 Percent Higher Than Previous Quarter
GL
09:21aDXC TECHNOLOGY : Announces Leadership Appointments to Support the “new DXC"
BU
09:21aInnovative Strength and Competitiveness for Life Science Startups
BU
09:20aDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces $ 1.1 Million New Financing
PU
09:20aDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces $ 1.1 Million New Financing
PU
09:20aThe Message of the President of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Mr. Nicu Marcu, addressed within the Funds Administrators Summit in Romania
PU
09:20aTR-1 : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group