AM Best : Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Noor Takaful Family PJSC

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” of Noor Takaful Family PJSC (NTF) (United Arab Emirates). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative.

The ratings reflect NTF’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating actions follow the completion of AM Best’s assessment of the consolidated financial strength of Dar Al Takaful PJSC (DAT), which acquired NTF and its sister company, Noor Takaful General PJSC in July 2020. The negative outlooks reflect the pressures that the weaker consolidated credit profile of DAT, driven by significant short-term debt leverage and servicing obligations may place on NTF’s rating fundamentals. Should the safeguards in place, in the form of regulatory requirements and governance arrangements, to ensure that NTF's financial strength is shielded from potential adverse parental influence prove not effective, resulting, for example, in excessive capital extraction from NTF, negative rating action could occur.

NTF’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which was at the strongest level as at year-end 2019, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Whilst AM Best expects NTF’s prospective risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level, it is expected to trend down over the short to medium term, driven by increased underwriting risk as medical business formerly written by DAT renews into NTF, and the expected dividend requirements of the parent. The balance sheet strength assessment also considers NTF’s conservative investment portfolio and its appropriate reinsurance programme placed with a panel of financially sound reinsurance partners.

NTF has a track record of modest-but-positive operating performance, with a weighted average return on equity over the past five years (2015-2019) of 3.0%. The company benefits from a good balance of earnings between its family (life) and medical segments; nonetheless, technical performance has been volatile, with NTF posting an underwriting loss in two of the past five years. AM Best expects NTF’s prospective operating performance to remain supportive of the adequate assessment, inclusive of the integration of the medical portfolios previously underwritten by DAT.

NTF’s limited business profile assessment reflects its market position and portfolio concentration within the UAE’s competitive family and medical takaful markets. Successful onboarding of DAT’s medical business has the potential to diversify NTF's portfolio and generate economies of scale. However, AM Best expects NTF to remain a mid-tier company in a very competitive market.

AM Best views NTF’s ERM as marginal. In recent years, the company has made significant gains in developing its risk management capabilities and formalising its ERM framework. However, AM Best considers the business combination with DAT to have elevated NTF's overall risk profile - most notably increasing operational and execution risk.

