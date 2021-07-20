Log in
AM Best : Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Cameron Mutual Insurance Company

07/20/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of Cameron Mutual Insurance Company (Cameron Mutual) (Cameron, MO). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Cameron Mutual’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revised Long-Term ICR outlook to negative reflects ongoing surplus erosion from significant underwriting losses that pressures Cameron Mutual’s overall balance sheet strength. The Long-Term ICR outlook further considers underwriting leverage metrics, which nearly double the private passenger standard auto and homeowners composite and the recent trend of adverse loss reserve development. Cameron Mutual’s marginal operating performance reflects annual underwriting losses, driven by weather-related losses and increased frequency and severity in auto lines, as well as an above average expense ratio due to information technology investments and higher commissions. The limited business profile reflects the company’s geographic concentration in the Midwest region and exposure to severe weather-related losses. AM Best views Cameron Mutual’s ERM as marginal, as the program has not proven effective in limiting losses and meeting projected results.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
