AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Positive, Affirms Credit Ratings of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aa+.MX” of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V. (GMX) (Mexico City, Mexico).

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect GMX’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect GMX’s improved underwriting practices, a reinsurance program placed with counterparties that have strong levels of security and GMX’s well-planned business strategy. In addition, these ratings also consider GMX’s affiliation with its immediate parent, GMS Valore, S.A. de C.V., which provides GMX with synergies and operating efficiencies as a member of this group. Offsetting these positive rating factors is the strong competitive environment GMX experiences in its main business lines, which could pressure future underwriting performance.

The company initiated operations in Mexico City in 1998. GMX ranked sixth in Mexico’s property/casualty insurance segment with 4.8% market share as of September 2020, based on direct premiums written. The company’s chief business line is personal liability, and it operates mainly through a network of independent agents and promoters, as well as online sales.

GMX has consistently strengthened its capital base as a result of positive bottom line results over the years. The company’s underwriting performance can be characterized by premium sufficiency for over six years. Profitability is achieved by underwriting results and further enhanced by investment income, which has improved in recent years, as GMX’s shifts toward a less conservative strategy, reflecting the greater sophistication of the company's operations.

During 2020, the company was able to grow despite the soft market conditions, taking advantage of its digital channel and technological capabilities, which allowed the company to operate without interruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

GMX’s management team has a solid track record of implementing strategies and taking advantage of opportunities for innovation in Mexico’s insurance market given the increased competition.

Factors that may lead to positive rating actions include GMX’s ability to maintain its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, while continuing to grow. Positive rating actions could also occur if GMX is able to maintain premium sufficiency, and that translates into an upward trend of positive bottom line results, or if its internationalization efforts result in steady premium growth that improves geographic diversification and widens the company’s market scope.

Negative rating actions could occur should GMX experience a continued deterioration of underwriting results and that ultimately erodes the company’s capital base and weakens its balance sheet strength.

