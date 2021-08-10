Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Positive for Country-Wide Insurance Company

08/10/2021 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b+” (Marginal) of Country-Wide Insurance Company (Country-Wide) (New York, NY).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Country-Wide’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The positive outlooks reflect improvements made to the organization’s ERM program in recent years. These enhancements include limiting the company’s risk appetite, improving salvage and subrogation recoveries with an in-house team, increasing fraud prevention and predictive analytics, settling claims earlier and writing more preferred business. These enhancements have come about as management has increased their focus on improving the book of business by writing new business with brokers that management considers to be core and terminating relationships with unprofitable brokers. These core brokers produce lower loss ratios and decreased claim frequency. These improvements have led to a decline in personal injury protection claims, as well as a decline in total claims, and continued additions to surplus. Country-Wide’s enhancements also have led to improved operating performance and balance sheet metrics year over year.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:00aHEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE : IIROC Trading Resumption - CHIP.H
AQ
09:00aNEW LEAF VENTURES : Launches CBD-Focused Product Sales Online
AQ
09:00aUNRIVALED BRANDS : To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
09:00aUNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Announces Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
PR
09:00aCytoAgents' Phase 1 Trial Results Show “Cytokine Release Syndrome” Drug Candidate Safe
BU
08:59aBLUE J : Raises $9M in Series B Funding, Adds Key Personnel, Announces New Tax Diagramming Solution
BU
08:59aDesktop Health Launches Metal Binder Jetting for Dental Labs, Starting With Chrome Cobalt to Enable Fully Digital Workflows
BU
08:57aHAPPIFY HEALTH : Adds Experienced Healthcare CIO as Chief Information Officer to Drive Platform Expansion
BU
08:56aECOONLINE : Invitation to webcast presentation of second quarter 2021 results, Tuesday 17 August
AQ
08:56aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
4SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
5Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

HOT NEWS