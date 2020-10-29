AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Positive for Synergy Insurance Company

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Synergy Insurance Company (Synergy) (Charlotte, NC).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Synergy’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The positive outlooks reflect Synergy’s favorable operating performance, which is demonstrated by five-year and ten-year operating metrics that have outperformed the workers’ compensation (WC) composite by double digits. The favorable metrics demonstrate Synergy’s dedication to appropriate risk selection, conservative exposure management, proactive claims handling and prudent reserve selection. AM Best expects a continued trend of operating performance metrics that outperform the WC composite, while maintaining a very strong balance sheet strength, supported by risk-adjusted capitalization assessed at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

