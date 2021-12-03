Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for the Members of American European Insurance Group

12/03/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) for Rutgers Casualty Insurance Company and American European Insurance Company, which operate an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement, and are collectively known as AEIG or the group. Both companies are headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect AEIG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The positive outlooks reflect improvements in the group’s balance sheet strength in recent years, including a material increase in the level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

Positive rating action may occur with continued improvements to factors favorably impacting AEIG’s balance sheet strength. Negative rating action may occur if a sudden large or catastrophe loss event materially hinders its risk-adjusted capitalization. Negative rating action may also occur if there is a deterioration in AEIG’s underwriting results or operating performance.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:05pAPOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL II : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pIIROC Trading Halt - HAW.P
AQ
04:05pDiscount Tire To Acquire Tire Rack And Merge Operations, Creating Leading Omnichannel Tire Buying Experience
PR
04:05pAM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for the Members of American European Insurance Group
BU
04:04pBEST BUY CO INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pVINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pAUTODESK, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pArkansas Community Bankers Offer Access to Bankers Helping Bankers for Its Member Banks in Arkansas
GL
04:04pArkansas Community Bankers Offer Access to Bankers Helping Bankers for Its Member Banks in Arkansas
GL
04:04pPrecision BioSciences to Present Preclinical Gene Editing Data on its ARCUS-Based Chronic Hepatitis B Program at the HEP DART 2021 Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi shares plunge 20% on plan to delist from NYSE
2SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3U.S. labor market tightening despite moderate November job gains
4Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS