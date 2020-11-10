Log in
AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Indemnity National Insurance Company

11/10/2020 | 04:48pm EST

AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Indemnity National Insurance Company (Indemnity National) (Jackson, MS).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Indemnity National’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revised outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that Indemnity National will maintain its very strong balance sheet assessment, supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Since the company’s acquisition by KEWA Financial Inc. (KEWA) in 2017, the company reported significant premium growth, which has proved to be profitable. Even with the significant growth in premiums, Indemnity National stayed within its targeted premium leverage measures, largely driven by capital contributions totaling $60 million from KEWA. AM Best anticipates the company will continue to manage this premium growth effectively while maintaining appropriate profitability metrics.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
