AM Best :TV Presents ‘The Entrepreneurial Agent/Broker'

AM Best’s cross-media project, “The Entrepreneurial Agent/Broker,” is now available to view on AM BestTV. The December issue of Best’s Review will take an in-depth look at the four-part series in which top industry leaders discuss how tomorrow’s insurance coverages, business models and risk strategies get their start, often in the field crafted by innovative agents and brokers.

Success Through Specialization looks at how creating new markets and products to meet the challenge of emerging risks is at the heart of the excess and surplus lines market.

looks at how creating new markets and products to meet the challenge of emerging risks is at the heart of the excess and surplus lines market. Insurtech Drives Distribution Innovation explores how balancing technology and insurance expertise is the key to innovation—and success—for insurtech MGAs.

explores how balancing technology and insurance expertise is the key to innovation—and success—for insurtech MGAs. Programs That Produce examines how the program sector offers the opportunity to quickly build effective, scalable business.

examines how the program sector offers the opportunity to quickly build effective, scalable business. Opportunities and Risks reviews the lessons of “The Entrepreneurial Agent/Broker” series and answer questions on growth opportunities, sector trends and assessing evolving risk.

Watch now: www.ambest.com/review/agentbroker.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005768/en/