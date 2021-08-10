Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Bondex Insurance Company

08/10/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of Bondex Insurance Company (Bondex) (Florham Park, NJ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Bondex’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Bondex’s balance sheet strength is assessed as adequate despite the company having the strongest level risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The company’s BCAR has increased over the past several years, driven by surplus growth supported by favorable underwriting results. However, various components of the balance sheet offset the strongest level BCAR such as a low level of surplus, high underwriting leverage, high reinsurance dependence and trailing liquidity metrics when compared with the industry.

Bondex’s adequate operating performance has been driven by favorable underwriting results in recent years, which has contributed to overall earnings and continued surplus growth. Despite the overall economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company produced net income in 2020 and posted solid total return metrics.

The limited business profile reflects the company’s single product line concentration in surety bonds and narrow geographic concentration with the majority of its business written in New Jersey. Offsetting these high concentrations is the company’s reputation in its market and management’s knowledge of the surety industry.

The rating upgrades reflect a change in AM Best’s assessment of Bondex’s ERM to appropriate from marginal. These upgrades follow the implementation of the company’s ERM framework and capabilities over recent years. Risk appetite and tolerances have been established and are reviewed annually by the board, along with current and emerging risks. Additionally underwriting reviews the top exposures regularly, but not less than monthly, and takes action when appropriate to reduce risk. In addition, the company has put into place an adequate reinsurance program supported by high quality reinsurers to support its surety bond business.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pIDEMITSU KOSAN : No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi Takes Second at Road America
AQ
12:32pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:31pAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Buy-Back of Own Shares
AQ
12:31pBanks Award $16K to Support Houston Nonprofit's COVID-19 Relief Program
BU
12:31pU.S. crude output to fall less in 2021 than previously forecast -EIA
RE
12:30pJeffersonville Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $1,735,000 or $0.41 per share and Year to Date Earnings of $3,049,000 or $0.72 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15
GL
12:29p'WEDNESDAY' : Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series
AQ
12:28pDGAP-AFR : artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
12:28pARTNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
12:27pSkyBitz Launches SmartTank Dispatch Solution for Distributors
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

HOT NEWS