AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Members of Fire Districts Insurance Group

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) for the members of Fire Districts Insurance Group (FDIG). FDIG consists of Fire Districts of New York Mutual Insurance Company, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, FDM Preferred Insurance Company, Inc. and Fire Districts Insurance Company, Inc. (all domiciled in Pearl River, NY). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect FDIG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The upgrades reflect a revision to FDIG’s balance sheet assessment, which, over the years, has been the beneficiary of strong cash flows and better-than-average capital growth. The rating actions also reflect the group’s reduced reliance on reinsurance, consistently favorable prior-year reserve development and a steady improvement in the group’s overall risk-adjusted capitalization.

