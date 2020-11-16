Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Webinar to Focus on State of ESG Adoption Across (Re)Insurance Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 11:18am EST

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, 17 November 2020, at 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. EST), to explore key results of the rating agency’s recently conducted survey of insurance companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Among the takeaways from these survey results, included in a new Best’s Special Report, is that significant divergences exist in expectations between regulators and (re)insurance businesses. During the event, senior AM Best analysts also will discuss modifications to Best’s Credit Rating Methodology relating to ESG factors and key implications of ESG adoption for the insurance industry.

Register now at www.ambest.com/webinars/ESG

Panelists include:

  • Ghislain Le Cam, director, analytics, AM Best;
  • Maura McGuigan, director, credit rating criteria, AM Best;
  • Jessica Botelho-Young, associate director, analytics, AM Best;
  • Pascal Christory, group chief investment officer, AXA; and
  • Richard Banks, director, industry research, AM Best (Moderator).

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The webinar will be conducted in English. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

To view the Best’s Special Report, titled, “Insurers and Reinsurers: Ignoring ESG Factors Poses Reputational Risk,” please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=303134.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23aGOLDMAN SACHS : Head of Investment Banking to Retire
DJ
11:22aMackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
AQ
11:22aGROWLIFE : Reports Increased Backlog and Highlights Positioning for Future Opportunity in Quarterly Filing
AQ
11:22aAIRBUS : Advocates Shift to Test Strategy for Passengers to Support Industry
DJ
11:22aGrowLife, Inc. Reports Increased Backlog and Highlights Positioning for Future Opportunity in Quarterly Filing
GL
11:21aEXCLUSIVE : EU seeks Moderna COVID vaccine deal at below $25 per dose, source says
RE
11:21aBusiness Employment Dynamics in Minnesota — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:21aBusiness Employment Dynamics in North Dakota — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:21aHUGO BOSS : returns to profit in Q3 as gradual business recovery continues
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2European activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool
3AUSTRALIAN COAL EXPORTS TO CHINA SLUMP, BUT PRICES ARE MIXED: Russell
4AMS AG : AMS : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : increasingly confident after resilient first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group