AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Certain Members of Farmers Insurance Group

AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of 21st Century Indemnity Insurance Company (Harrisburg, PA), 21st Century Pacific Insurance Company (Denver, CO) and 21st Century Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey (West Trenton, NJ), which were previous members of Farmers Insurance Group.

AM Best has withdrawn these Credit Ratings (ratings) as the companies are not currently risk-bearing entities, nor are they currently part of any reinsurance or pooling agreement that would warrant rating support from another entity. AM Best currently does not conduct ratings on non-risk-bearing entities. If these entities were to become risk-bearing entities again, they would be eligible to participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

These companies were acquired by Everspan Insurance Company, which is a member of the Everspan Group and currently holds an FSR of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent), on Jan. 1, 2022, as clean dormant shells.

