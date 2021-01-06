Log in
AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of National Fire and Casualty Company

01/06/2021
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” of National Fire and Casualty Company (NFC) (Chicago, IL). The outlook of the FSR is stable, while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these public Credit Ratings (ratings).

The ratings reflect NFC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The negative Long-Term ICR outlook reflects NFC’s surplus erosion from increased underwriting losses and equity market volatility. The company’s balance sheet is pressured further from its limited scale, elevated common stock leverage and high percentage of lower quality bonds relative to the composite. Despite the deterioration, NFC continues to maintain the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). NFC’s marginal operating performance reflects deteriorating trends in underwriting and operating performance, partially driven by an uptick in loss severity. AM Best considers NFC’s business profile to be limited, as it operates within a niche market in Illinois and Indiana. AM Best views the company’s ERM practices as appropriate for the size and scope of operations.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
