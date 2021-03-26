Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of General Reinsurance Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; Withdraws Credit Ratings of IdeaLife Insurance Company

03/26/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” of General Reinsurance Corporation (headquartered in Stamford, CT) and its core property/casualty (P/C) and life (re)insurance subsidiaries operating in the United States and internationally. These companies collectively are known as the General Re Group (Gen Re). (Please see below for a detailed listing of these companies and Credit Ratings [ratings].) In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aa+” of General Re Corporation (Delaware). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” of IdeaLife Insurance Company (IdeaLife) (Stamford, CT), a subsidiary of General Re Life Corporation. The outlook of these ratings is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings of IdeaLife as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings of Gen Re reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). Gen Re’s ratings also benefit from one notch of lift, reflecting implicit and explicit support from its ultimate parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway).

Gen Re has a global footprint with a well-diversified platform by geography and product offerings, including an international reach in the P/C and life business segments. This diversification is reflected in the group’s steady underwriting and overall operating performance, including periods in which the industry has experienced unusually high catastrophe losses. The group’s relatively high allocation to equity investments presents occasional investment-related earnings volatility, but the long-term performance of the group’s investment portfolio is strong.

Gen Re’s platform is supported by consistently superior risk-adjusted capitalization that has supported its steady operating performance over time. Gen Re also maintains an extensive risk management program that oversees all aspects of risk throughout its worldwide operations. These positive rating attributes are enhanced further as a result of Gen Re being a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, providing additional financial flexibility and investment expertise.

The ratings of IdeaLife reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the strength and support of Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance operations.

The FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa+” have been affirmed for General Reinsurance Corporation and its following core P/C and life (re)insurance subsidiaries:

  • General Re Life Corporation
  • General Reinsurance Australia Ltd.
  • General Reinsurance Life Australia Ltd.
  • General Reinsurance AG
  • General Reinsurance Africa Ltd.
  • General Star Indemnity Company
  • General Star National Insurance Company
  • Genesis Insurance Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pIDB & Healthcare Israel Bring Digital Health Solutions to Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
03:26p1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP  : Our 1st Winner of the Double Your Deposit
PU
03:24pEquities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues
RE
03:24pDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION  : Intnl Pwr Gen - Social Responsibility Report
PR
03:24pVISIATIV  : strengthens its management team as part of the CATALYST plan
PU
03:24pAM BEST  : Affirms Credit Ratings of Lincoln National Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
BU
03:22pEquities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues
RE
03:22pNONPROFIT NEWS : Washington D.C. Community Foundation Transitions to Outsourced CIO Model
PU
03:22pSALESFORCE COM  : Habitat for Humanity International Names Salesforce CFO to Board of Directors
PU
03:22pAZARGA URANIUM  : Management's Discussion and Analysis dated March 26, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
2Mastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action
3ALLIANZ SE : Suez Canal ramps up efforts to end blockage, U.S. watching energy market impact
4BASF SE : EXCLUSIVE: BASF warns chemicals could be left out of post-pandemic party
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG : In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ