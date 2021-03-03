AM Best : Assigns Issuer Credit Rating to The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company's Funding Agreement-Backed Notes Program

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aaa” to Northwestern Mutual Global Funding (DE). Concurrently, AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Rating of “aaa” to the $750 million, .375% senior secured notes, due Jan. 14, 2026, issued under Northwestern Mutual Global Funding’s $10.0 billion funding agreement-backed notes program. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (rating) is stable. The ratings of The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (Northwestern Mutual) and its subsidiary, Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company, remain unchanged.

The notes are backed by Northwestern Mutual-issued funding agreements held by Northwestern Mutual Global Funding. The funding agreements are unsecured obligations of Northwestern Mutual and rank pari passu with the claims of policy owners of Northwestern Mutual and superior to the claims of general creditors of Northwestern Mutual.

