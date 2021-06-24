Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd

06/24/2021 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (HIC) (Australia) remain unchanged following an announcement that its intermediate parent has successfully tendered to purchase the general insurance business, Commonwealth Insurance Limited, from Commonwealth Bank Ltd (CBA). The outlook of HIC’s Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The transaction announced on 21 June 2021 involving Hollard Holdings Australia Pty Ltd (HHA), HIC’s intermediate parent, includes an exclusive 15-year strategic alliance between CBA and HHA to distribute home and motor products to CBA’s customers through the CBA brand. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and other approvals, is expected to complete in mid-calendar year 2022.

HIC’s insurance operations are currently not expected to be impacted by the aforementioned transaction at the intermediate parent level of HHA. Notwithstanding this, the rating fundamentals of HIC incorporate an assessment of HHA’s consolidated financial position. As such, AM Best will continue to monitor the progress of the transaction and consider any impact on the consolidated financial position of HHA, including as a result of the funding structure for the transaction.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Canada's ride-hailing, Eats businesses to shift from being based in Netherlands
AQ
09:55aUNIEURO S.P.A. : Assessment of requirements of the new directors
PU
09:55aAM BEST  : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Dhipaya Insurance Public Company Limited
BU
09:54aAM BEST  : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Lifetime Income Limited
BU
09:53aSIBANYE STILLWATER  : receives accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa
PU
09:53aAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as...
PU
09:53aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Aggreko plc
DJ
09:51aTSX opens higher on mining stocks boost, encouraging economic data
RE
09:51aINVESCO LTD : Form 8.3 - Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AQ
09:49aDollar holds below two-month highs as Fed policy in focus, sterling slips
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
5GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks grind higher as investors ponder U.S. inflation signals

HOT NEWS