AM Best : Comments on the Credit Ratings of GuideOne Insurance Companies' Members Following Reorganization Announcement

AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of GuideOne Mutual Insurance Company (West Des Moines, IA) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, collectively referred to as GuideOne Insurance Companies (GuideOne), are unchanged by the announced reorganization of its corporate structure to a mutual holding company, effective April 1, 2021. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings).

The conversion to GuideOne Mutual Holding Company has been approved by GuideOne’s board of directors, policyholders and the Iowa Department of Insurance.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” with stable outlooks remain unchanged for the following subsidiaries of GuideOne Mutual Insurance Company:

GuideOne Specialty Mutual Insurance Company

GuideOne America Insurance Company

GuideOne Elite Insurance Company

GuideOne National Insurance Company

GuideOne Property & Casualty Insurance Company

