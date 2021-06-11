Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada Under Review with Negative Implications

06/11/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada (BCLIC) (Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada).

This Credit Rating (rating) action follows notification by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) that BCLIC’s recently selected Toronto-based investment manager, Bridging Finance Inc., is being investigated for mismanaging and misappropriating funds. BCLIC recently selected Bridging Finance Inc. to manage short-term fixed income assets for BCLIC and its shareholders/distributors. Of the amount BCLIC allocated to this manager, BCLIC believes that nearly 60% has been invested. PriceWaterhouseCoopers Inc. was appointed as the receiver of these assets, and the valuation of those is unknown at the present time.

The impact to BCLIC’s balance sheet will be offset materially as a result of its unique relationship with its shareholders/ distributors. However, AM Best notes that its assessments for the company’s overall balance sheet strength and enterprise risk management may be lowered prospectively as a result of this action, and that BCLIC’s business profile could be impacted due to potential reputational damage arising from this action.

AM Best will continue to monitor the situation closely. The ratings will remain under review until there is increased clarity regarding the OSC investigation and any impact to BCLIC and its shareholders.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pSEMAPA  : Qualifying holding
PU
02:13pFINTECH ACQUISITION  : eToro to Participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual Financials, Payments and CRE Conference
BU
02:11pMARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Adds Debt Pros
PU
02:09pWall Street flat with Fed meet in focus
RE
02:09pRisch, Johnson, Colleagues Introduce Iran Nuclear Treaty Act to Place Constitutional Check on Iran Deal
PU
02:09pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Statement on Supply of its Single-shot COVID-19 Vaccine
PU
02:09p8 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs sung by Ringo Starr (POLL CLOSES 7/2/2021)
PU
02:09pInvestment Pool for Chicago Booth's New Venture Challenge Jumps to $1.73 Million
BU
02:08pINSPIRA HEALTH  : Appoints Anneliese McMenamin, SPHR, SHRM-SCP as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
02:07pUCB  : Disposals of own shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe
3SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021
5India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules

HOT NEWS