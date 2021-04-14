Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of MII Life Insurance, Incorporated Under Review With Negative Implications

04/14/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” of MII Life Insurance, Incorporated (MII Life) (Eagan, MN).

This Credit Rating (ratings) action follows the recent announcement that HealthEquity, Inc. [NASDAQ: HQY] has entered into an agreement to acquire MII Life for $500 million. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory and other closing conditions. AM Best will continue to hold discussions with MII Life’s management and monitor it balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management. In addition, MII Life’s current ratings take into consideration the implicit and explicit support from its ultimate parent, Aware Integrated, Inc. The ratings will remain under review until the close of the transaction and a review by AM Best of the post-transaction details.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pMore than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions
RE
01:54pBillions of Brood X Cicadas Set to Emerge Across 15 U.S. States This Spring
BU
01:54pPaul Kovacs, PE Joins Bowman Team as Key Leader in Chicago
BU
01:53pITRON  : Addressing Infrastructure Pressures in Asia-Pacific
PU
01:52pCHAMPIGNON BRANDS INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Champignon Brands Inc.
GL
01:52pClaritas Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Develop R-107 for PAH
GL
01:51pPRESS RELEASE  : Statement by Aareal Bank's Supervisory Board regarding the request for extension of the agenda: Supervisory Board recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election
DJ
01:51pINTRUSION Adamantly Refutes Unfounded Claims By A Short Report
GL
01:51pSTATEMENT BY AAREAL BANK'S SUPERVISORY BOARD REGARDING THE REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF THE AGENDA : Supervisory Board recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election
EQ
01:49pAMEREN CORPORATION  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast May 11, 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $100 billion in Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ