AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Unified Life Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications

AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of bbb+ (Good) of Unified Life Insurance Company (Unified Life) (headquartered in Overland Park, KS).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions reflect a significant deterioration of capital and surplus and risk-adjusted capitalization in the first quarter 2021, driven primarily by the recording of a $5.4 million reserve for a litigation settlement related to its formerly marketed short-term medical product. The ratings will remain under review pending AM Best’s further discussions with management regarding Unified Life’s plan to improve the company’s capital position in the near term.

