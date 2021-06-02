Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Places the Credit Ratings of Safepoint Insurance Company Under Review with Negative Implications

06/02/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B- (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb-” (Fair) of Safepoint Insurance Company (Safepoint) (Temple Terrace, FL).

The under review with negative implications status for Safepoint reflects its near-term capital management plan for its holding company, Safepoint Holdings, Inc. The unfavorable pressure from the holding company, as it relates to the insurance company's overall balance sheet strength, has increased due to equity erosion and outstanding debt, which exceeds AM Best's threshold for what is considered a neutral level of financial leverage.

Safepoint’s capital management plan calls for an improved financial position for Safepoint Holdings, Inc., which is expected to alleviate the aforementioned pressure. Should these plans not materialize within the expected timeline, negative rating action may follow. The ratings will remain under review until management finalizes and executes this plan and AM Best evaluates the impact on the overall organization.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pELEMENT NUTRITION  : Nutritional Sciences Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
AQ
05:59pCYBIN  : to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on June 10, 2021
BU
05:56pXPEL DEALER SPOTLIGHT : McLaren of Charlotte, the Highest Volume McLaren Dealership in North America
PU
05:55pGlobal equities edge higher on hopes of U.S. jobs data
RE
05:55pDelta 9 Cannabis Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference
NE
05:54pGlobal equities edge higher on hopes of U.S. jobs data
RE
05:53pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Volkswagen AG Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important June 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action – VWAGY
GL
05:52pTech Up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:51pMUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II  : Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report; Filed Required Report
PR
05:50pUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS  : Hospital visits for extreme blood sugar highs and lows increase chance of dementia
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
2Global equities edge higher on hopes of U.S. jobs data
3The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Let the good times roll
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...

HOT NEWS