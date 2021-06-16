AM Best : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Most Members of Farmers Insurance Group

Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Downgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Certain Members of Farmers Insurance Group

AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of most members of Farmers Insurance Group (Farmers). At the same time, AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and downgraded the Long-Term ICRs to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) of certain members of Farmers Insurance Group. Concurrently, AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “bbb+” (Good) on the outstanding surplus notes of Farmers Insurance Exchange (Exchange) (Woodland Hills, CA) and Farmers Exchange Capital. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Los Angeles, CA, unless otherwise specified. (Please see link below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of Farmers reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Farmers continues to deliver positive operating performance, as the company has implemented considerable measures to enhance its underwriting performance through targeted pricing actions and risk-mitigation strategies, revised product offerings and strengthening of underwriting controls. In addition, AM Best believes the acquisition of MetLife P&C operations will be a significant contributor to underwriting profitability going forward. Partially offsetting these strengths is Farmers’ high exposure to catastrophe losses and reliance on over $2 billion of surplus notes.

A complete listing of Farmers’ FSRs, Long-Term ICRs and Long-Term IRs also is available.

