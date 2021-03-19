Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Athora Life Re Ltd. and Its Subsidiary

03/19/2021 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “bbb+” of Athora Life Re Ltd. (Athora Re) (Bermuda) and its subsidiary, Athora Ireland plc (Athora Ireland) (Ireland). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Athora Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also benefit from enhancement due to the support of Athora Re’s parent company, Athora Holding Ltd. (Athora). In AM Best’s view, Athora Re is strategically important to the group as a vehicle for transacting reinsurance business, a significant area of targeted growth for the group, and for centralisation of capital within the group. The ratings of Athora Ireland reflect its strategic importance to Athora Re as a vehicle for writing reinsurance business in the European Union.

The rating upgrades reflect an improvement in AM Best’s view of the financial strength of Athora Re’s ultimate parent company, Athora. The successful acquisition of VIVAT N.V. in April 2020, which was subsequently renamed Athora Netherlands N.V., has significantly reduced the risk associated with execution of the group’s strategy. Athora specialises in the management of guaranteed life insurance business in Europe, and has paid-in equity capital of EUR 3.5 billion and liquid resources of EUR 1 billion in the form of committed equity capital and revolving credit facilities. Athora Re also benefits from its parent’s strategic partnerships with shareholders Athene Holding Ltd., and Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Apollo) which provides investment management services to the group.

Athora Re’s risk-adjusted capitalisation was at the strongest level for year-end 2019, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), but is forecast to decline to the very strong level over the medium term due to planned business growth and increased investment risk. Investment risk is elevated due to the company’s appetite for private credit and alternative investments, though its target of a close-to-zero duration gap and strategic partner Apollo’s significant experience in credit investing partially mitigate this risk.

An offsetting rating factor is the material uncertainty surrounding the scale, timing and commercial terms of future reinsurance transactions. Athora Re’s profitability is not expected to meet the group’s ambitious longer term targets until it builds scale and structures its investment portfolio toward its target asset allocation.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aVIACOMCBS  : and MTV Entertainment Group Sign Raedio to Multi-year Partnership Deal to Provide Library Access and Original Music
BU
11:25aHUD Approves Agreement with Wells Fargo Bank Resolving Claims of Lending Discrimination
PU
11:25aHENGTAI SECURITIES  : (1) proposed issue of short-term corporate bonds in the prc, (2) proposed issue of short-term financing bonds in the prc, (3) proposed issue of perpetual subordinated bonds in the prc, (4) proposed amendments to articles of association, (5) proposed amendments to rules of procedure for general meetings and (6) proposed amendments to connected transactions management policy
PU
11:25aHENGTAI SECURITIES  : Form of proxy for the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on 7 may 2021 and any adjournment thereof
PU
11:25aThe Effect of Mortgage Forbearance on House Prices During COVID-19
PU
11:25aF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S P A  : March 17 - CET 12.30 AM - Call Notice Of The Extraordinary And Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
11:25aGOLDMAN SACHS  : Proxy Statement for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11:25aCOVID-19 UPDATE : Recent Restrictions Adopted In Some Of The Group's CEE Countries
PU
11:25aDIGITAL DAY 2021 : EU countries commit to key digital initiatives for Europe's Digital Decade
PU
11:25aING GROEP N  : Terms and Conditions for Virtual General Meetings
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3U.S. bond yields ease from 14-month highs, oil steadies
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ