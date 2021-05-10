Log in
AM Best : to Discuss ESG-Related Factors for Rated Insurers at Upcoming Industry Conference

05/10/2021 | 09:25am EDT
AM Best will give a presentation on how environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) factors are evaluated in its rating process during an upcoming meeting of the American Association of State Compensation Insurance Funds.

Maura McGuigan, director, credit rating criteria, and Dan Mangano, senior financial analyst, will provide insight on ESG risks, opportunities and the regulatory requirements facing the insurance industry during a May 25 presentation for AASCIF’s member executives.

AM Best is a signatory of the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) FI Principles for Sustainable Insurance and strongly supports the management of ESG efforts that benefit society. Over 140 organizations worldwide have adopted the four Principles for Sustainable Insurance, including insurers representing more than 25% of world insurance premium volume.

McGuigan leads a team that is responsible for the development, testing and review of Best’s Credit Rating Methodology and the related criteria procedures within the rating analytics, as well as for the development of new criteria. Mangano serves as the lead analyst for several workers’ compensation companies and regional U.S. property & casualty and life insurers.

AASCIF is an association of workers’ compensation insurance companies from 26 different states, plus 8 workers’ compensation boards in Canada. The U.S. companies each specialize in writing workers' compensation insurance in a single state.

To learn more about AM Best’s involvement with ESG, please visit our Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) webpage.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
