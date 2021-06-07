Log in
AM Best : to Discuss ESG Reporting At Microinsurance Network Annual Conference

06/07/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
AM Best’s Andrea Keenan will discuss changes in reporting requirements for environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors at the Microinsurance Network’s annual conference, the June Member Meeting. The 2021 conference will be held virtually June 7-10. Keenan’s session, titled “ESG for Microinsurance,” is scheduled for 7-7:45am EST on June 8.

Keenan, executive director and chief strategy officer of AM Best Rating Services, will join Microinsurance Network Executive Director Katharine Pulvermacher for a panel discussion on how changes in ESG reporting could impact the insurance industry and spur greater focus on inclusive insurance. This session will look beyond environmental and governance factors and explore initiatives to put the “S” (social) back in ESG.

Keenan serves as the vice chair for the Microinsurance Network’s board of directors. The Microinsurance Network was established in 2002 by donors, multilateral agencies, non-governmental organizations, private insurance companies and other interested parties. It is the only global multi-stakeholder platform that promotes the development and delivery of effective risk management tools, including insurance services, for underserved people.

For more information, please visit the Microinsurance Network’s conference page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


HOT NEWS