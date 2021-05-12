Log in
AM Best : to Discuss Market Conditions, Rating Agency Perspectives at Casualty Actuarial Society's Virtual Spring Meeting

05/12/2021 | 09:36am EDT
AM Best analysts will deliver two presentations on insurance market conditions and perspectives at the upcoming Casualty Actuarial Society’s (CAS) Virtual Spring Meeting.

A joint presentation by Managing Director John Andre, Associate Director Edin Imsirovic and Senior Financial Analyst Dan Hofmeister will include COVID-19 market observations, along with a discussion of enterprise risk management (ERM) and innovation. This session is scheduled from 2:15-3:30 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, May 27.

Senior Financial Analyst Jieqiu Fan also will address the event on best practices around governance, ERM and effective ways for actuaries to interact with board members. This session will occur from 12:15-1:30 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, May 27.

Andre manages the U.S.-based teams of AM Best analysts that follow regional U.S. insurers, Caribbean-based carriers, medical professional liability insurers, captives and specialty writers. Imsirovic is responsible for a U.S.-based team of property/casualty (P/C) analysts and had a lead role in developing AM Best’s criteria procedure on innovation.

Fan is responsible for the analysis and financial ratings of a portfolio of P/C companies, with a particular emphasis on the U.S. and Bermuda markets. She holds an Associate designation from the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS). Hofmeister, CFA, CAIA, CPCU, ARe, is responsible for a rating portfolio consisting of global reinsurers, captives and U.S. domestic writers.

The CAS 2021 Virtual Spring Meeting will be held online from May 24-27. For more information, please visit the event’s website. CAS is the world’s only actuarial organization focused exclusively on property and casualty risks and serves over 9,100 members worldwide.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
