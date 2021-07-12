AM Best : to Host Its Rendez-Vous de Septembre Reinsurance Market Briefing as Virtual Event

AM Best will host its annual reinsurance market briefing as a virtual event on Monday, 13 September 2021, 2 p.m.–3:30 p.m. (CEST). This complimentary session replaces the in-person programme that AM Best would have hosted at the 2021 Rendez-Vous de Septembre, which was cancelled.

The briefing will give attendees a unique opportunity to hear reinsurance market insights and opinions from a panel of senior executives and analytical leaders of AM Best’s international offices. Nick Charteris-Black, Managing Director of Market Development for EMEA, will host the discussion featuring Stefan Holzberger, Chief Rating Officer; Greg Carter, Managing Director, Analytics, EMEA and Asia-Pacific; Anthony Diodato, Managing Director, Global Reinsurance; and Carlos Wong-Fupuy, Senior Director, Global Reinsurance.

The panellists will explore the state of the global reinsurance market and cover topics such as:

AM Best's trend analysis and outlook for the global reinsurance segment;

Drivers of future rating movements;

Capital management challenges;

Impact of alternative capital and insurance-linked securities;

Key rating issues impacting all reinsurers;

Expanding partnerships between delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAEs) and reinsurers;

ESG trends across the reinsurance landscape;

Innovation benchmarking insights.

Registration is available on our event website. Attendees can submit advance questions during the registration process or by emailing events@ambest.com.

AM Best’s annual reinsurance market briefing at Rendez-Vous de Septembre will return to the Hotel Hermitage in Monte Carlo in 2022. Delegates can mark their calendars for Sunday, 11 September 2022, 10:15 a.m.–11:45 a.m. (CEST).

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City.

