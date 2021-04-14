AM Best : to Host Webinar on IFRS 17

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on how International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17 will affect insurers and users of the reporting on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 14:30 (BST). IFRS 17 will radically recast the way many insurers report to external financial stakeholders. AM Best has gathered a panel of IFRS experts to consider how IFRS 17 will change the way insurers tell their story. Register now at www.ambest.com/webinars/IFRS17.

The panel will discuss the following questions:

Does the new standard meet the needs of external stakeholders?

What will users do with the data?

What will Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) look like?

How will they influence opinion?

The panel will include:

Tony Silverman, director, credit rating criteria research & analytics, AM Best;

Christina Franz, project manager KPIs & Steering Under IFRS 9/17, Allianz SE;

Andrew Halim, IFRS 17 accounting policy & reporting lead, Hiscox;

Jo Clube, group policy development director, Aviva; and

Mahesh Mistry, senior director, credit rating criteria research & analytics, AM Best [Moderator].

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The webinar will be conducted in English. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

