AM Best : to Join Panel on Growing Insurtech Adoption in Reinsurance Market at InsiderTech Live

05/06/2021 | 09:32am EDT
AM Best will participate in a panel discussion on the increasing prominence of insurtech in the reinsurance industry as carriers deploy technology and innovation in their own processes to meet client demand. The event will occur during InsiderTech Live, which takes place May 19-20, 2021.

Carlos Wong-Fupuy, senior director, AM Best, will join the discussion on Thursday, May 20, at 11:50 a.m. EDT (16:50 p.m. BST). The panel discussion, “InsurTech changing the landscape of Reinsurance,” will address these questions and others:

  • Has there been advancements in bettering the value chain to make reinsurers more resistant to extraneous change?
  • Is the reinsurance market still in the early stages of realizing the benefits of insurtech?
  • What are the longer-term implications of not embracing this technology fast enough?

Wong-Fupuy oversees a team of AM Best analysts responsible for the financial ratings of global reinsurance organizations covering the United States, Bermuda and European markets and is actively involved in AM Best’s rating process for the world’s largest reinsurers. Jerad Leigh, chief executive officer and co-founder of Supercede, will join him on the panel.

AM Best also is a supporting media partner of InsiderTech Live, and will be hosting a virtual booth during the Insurance Insider-hosted event. InsiderTech Live brings together leading executives in the insurance and investment fields to address market issues experienced in 2020, while looking ahead to emerging opportunities in 2021. To learn more about the event, please view the event overview.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
