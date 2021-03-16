Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : to Present Reinsurance Industry Insights at Insurance Institute of London Webinar

03/16/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best will present a webinar hosted by The Insurance Institute of London (IIL) discussing the state of the global reinsurance market on 18 March 2021 at 11:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 p.m. GST).

During the one-hour event, Catherine Thomas, AM Best senior director, analytics, and Steven Chirico, director, will discuss the rating agency’s view of the global reinsurance market and the factors behind its stable market segment outlook for 2021, including the major drivers of reinsurance results, the sufficiency of reinsurers’ capitalisation levels and the impact of new capital on market conditions. Despite AM Best’s stable outlook, its rationale reflects a number of offsetting negative and positive market forces, and the analysts will provide insight on these specific attributes and contemplate when uncertainty and economic volatility will translate to more-normal operating conditions.

Thomas and Chirico have many years of experience in the insurance industry. Each currently is responsible for managing a team of analysts with portfolios of reinsurance companies, as well as commercial non-life and alternative risk insurers. Thomas holds the chartered financial analyst designation; Chirico is a licensed certified public accountant.

The IIL, which was established in 1907, supports the professional development of members of the Chartered Insurance Institute Group (CII). This event meets CII-member continuing professional development (CPD) requirements; therefore, one hour of CII-member CPD can be claimed for this event. For more information, please visit the official event page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:36aMOGO  : Millionaire Mondays with Stacy Kim
PU
03:36aTOTAL  : and Forêt Ressources Management to Plant a 40,000-Hectare Forest in the Republic of the Congo
DJ
03:35aTrustpilot aims for market cap of up to $1.5 billion in London IPO
RE
03:35aNokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
GL
03:34aPAYPAL  : Sweden's Trustly reports 42% annual revenue growth ahead of potential IPO
RE
03:34aSOFTWARE AG  : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:34aAURIANT MINING AB  : (publ.) will publish the Annual Report on 20 April 2021
AQ
03:33aZALANDO  : aims for more than 10% of Europe fashion market
RE
03:32aBritish pound falls to $1.3828; down 0.5% on day
RE
03:31aChina shares rise as consumer firms regain footing
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
2GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
3Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
4CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
5Kohler, Ford, Infiniti in spotlight on China consumer rights show

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ