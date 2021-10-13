Log in
AM Best : to Host Briefing on Cyber-Risk Aggregation in U.S. Property Insurance Market

10/13/2021
AM Best is hosting an online briefing Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, with insurance industry experts from AM Best, Aon and CyberCube, on a recently released study examining hidden cyber exposures in the U.S. property market that may be currently unaccounted for in enterprise risk management frameworks.

The online briefing, titled, “Cyber: A Study of Aggregation Risk in the US Property Market,” begins at 10 a.m.( EDT). Click here to register for the event.

According to the report, cyber exposures accumulating in the U.S. property insurance market could result in $12.5 billion in non-physical damage losses and could cause certain carriers’ capital adequacy ratios to deteriorate. During the event, the panel will highlight key takeaways from the report, and discuss the latest underwriting trends in the cyber market and the property market as it relates to cyber; analyze the results of the stress test; and provide a brief overview of the modeling and the rating implications of the stress scenario.

Joining the panel are:

  • Jon Laux, FCAS, MAAA, head of cyber analytics, Aon;
  • Laurel Di Silvestro, principal, strategic client partner, CyberCube;
  • Thomas Mount, senior director, AM Best; and
  • Sridhar Manyem, director, AM Best (moderator).

Attendees can submit questions during registration and during the event or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
