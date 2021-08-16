AM Best : to Host Briefing on State of Global Reinsurance Market

A panel of AM Best analysts and industry executives will discuss market trends and emerging developments in the global reinsurance industry in an online briefing to be held Sept. 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. (EDT) (2 p.m. BST). During the AM Best Briefing, “Global Reinsurance Market Perspectives,” the panelists will look at how the pandemic and a higher frequency of natural disasters have dominated recent claims experiences, as well as pricing trends in an environment where risk is becoming more difficult to price. Sources of new capital, and how reinsurers are deploying it, will be a focus in the discussion as well.

To register for the complimentary briefing, please go to http://www.ambest.com/webinars/reinsurance21/index.html.

Other topics to be explored include AM Best’s market segment outlook on the global reinsurance segment; recent loss trends and risk modeling developments; the role of insurance-linked securities in reinsurance; and the state of environmental, social and governance adoption in the reinsurance industry.

AM Best also is pleased to include the viewpoints and market observations of two of the reinsurance industry’s leaders for this event, as Kathleen Reardon, chief executive officer of Hiscox Re; and Juan Andrade, chief executive officer of Everest Re Group, will join the panel. They will be accompanied by AM Best’s Carlos Wong-Fupuy, senior director, and Stefan Holzberger, chief rating officer, who will moderate the discussion.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

