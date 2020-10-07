AM Best : to Lead Panel Discussion at 2020 Florida Insurance Market Summit

AM Best Chief Rating Officer Stefan Holzberger and Director Michelle Baurkot will lead a panel discussion on key issues affecting the insurance industry at the Florida Insurance Market Summit, which is taking place as a series of webinars throughout fall 2020.

Joining Holzberger and Baurkot in the panel session, which will take place Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. (EDT), is Pat Matthews, head of global rating agency advisory, and Kathleen Armstrong, managing director, both of Aon. Topics to be discussed include insurance industry innovation; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry; incorporating stress testing into enterprise risk management and the challenges facing the Florida insurance market. As AM Best’s Chief Rating Officer, Holzberger is responsible for the agency’s global ratings coverage. Baurkot leads a team of property/casualty rating analysts that cover regional personal and commercial lines writers in North America.

The Florida Insurance Market Summit is sponsored jointly by Colodny Fass and Aon. The event’s program is geared toward providing insight on present-day issues affecting insurers in Florida and beyond. To learn more about the Florida Insurance Market Summit, please view the event website.

