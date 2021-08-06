Log in
AM Best : to Lead Ratings Discussion at Reinsurance Association of America Event

08/06/2021 | 10:17am EDT
AM Best will present a session focused on its evaluation of insurance and reinsurance companies at the Reinsurance Association of America’s upcoming Re Finance event, which takes place online Sept. 13-14, 2021.

Clare Finnegan, senior financial analyst, will present a session, titled, “Tying it All Together - A Rating Agency’s View on Evaluating Insurance/Reinsurance Companies,” at 1:50 p.m. (EDT) on Sept. 14. Finnegan is part of AM Best’s global reinsurance ratings division and covers a portfolio of commercial and alternative risk insurers and reinsurers. She also contributes to AM Best’s analytical research reports and was formerly a senior economist at the company.

Re Finance 2021 is a virtual program designed for insurance and reinsurance professionals, attorneys, and regulatory staff to learn about the fundamentals of property/casualty (re)insurance financial analysis and reporting. For more information, please visit the event website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS