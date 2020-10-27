AM Best : to Participate in Panel Discussion at American Academy of Actuaries Annual Meeting

AM Best Senior Industry Research Analyst George Hansen will take part in a panel discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the life insurance industry during American Academy of Actuaries' annual meeting next month.

The event will be held online and include public policy discussions; the panel discussion featuring Hansen will be held at Noon on Friday, Nov. 6. This session will focus on the current COVID-19-related challenges facing the life insurance industry, with Hansen discussing stress testing in conjunction with enterprise risk management, insurers’ investment strategies and potential impacts on pricing, products and underwriting in the post-pandemic environment.

In addition to being part of AM Best’s credit rating criteria, research and analytics department, Hansen also provides support for the credit rating agency’s life and health insurance rating models and tools, along with reviewing industry developments that may affect reserves and capital requirements. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

For more information about the American Academy of Actuaries Annual Meeting and Public Policy forum, please visit the event website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006051/en/