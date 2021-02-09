Log in
AM Best : to Participate in Webinar Focusing on ERM Practices in U.S. Fraternal Life Insurance Industry

02/09/2021
AM Best will join a webinar hosted by the American Fraternal Alliance that will explore how U.S. fraternal life insurers can improve their enterprise risk management practices. The one-hour webinar takes place on Feb. 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CST).

During the event, “Enterprise Risk Management: Insights From Fraternal Leaders & AM Best,” AM Best Director Edward Kohlberg and Financial Analyst David Marek will provide a high-level outline on how rating analysts assess an insurer’s ability to prepare for a variety of risks, including unforeseen risks such as the ongoing pandemic. During the event, executives from fraternal insurance companies also will discuss how they identify, measure and mitigate risk at their societies.

Kohlberg has been with AM Best for more than a decade and leads a team of analysts that provide rating coverage on a diverse population of stock and mutual life and annuity insurers in Canada and the United States. Marek is responsible for the analysis and ratings on U.S. life insurance companies as well, including fraternal insurers. The American Fraternal Alliance is the national trade association for fraternal benefit societies, supporting its members through advocacy, policy and education.

To learn more about the webinar and for information on how to register, please visit the event webpage.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


