AM Best to Speak at the International Association of Insurance Supervisors Annual Conference

11/04/2021 | 09:15am EDT
AM Best Chief Rating Officer Stefan Holzberger will participate in a panel discussion at the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) Annual Conference, which will take place virtually Nov. 16-18. Holzberger’s 90-minute session, titled, “Global Monitoring Exercise: A Changing Landscape for the Insurance Sector,” is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. (CET).

This session will highlight conclusions from the IAIS’ assessment of trends and developments in the global insurance market, Global Monitoring Exercise (GME) and the possible build-up of systemic risk. The discussion will also address the impact of low-for-long interest rates on life insurers’ business models, including increased private equity ownership and credit risk.

Holzberger will be joined on the panel by Birny Birnbaum, economic adviser to and executive director of the Center for Economic Justice; Frank Grund, chief executive director, Insurance and Pension Funds Supervision; and Michael McRaith, former director of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office and vice chair at Brookfield Insurance Solutions. Dieter Hendrickx, chair of the IAIS Macroprudential Committee and head of prudential policy insurance for the National Bank of Belgium, will moderate the discussion.

For more information, please visit the IAIS conference page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
