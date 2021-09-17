Log in
AM Best : to Sponsor the NAMIC 126th Annual Convention

09/17/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
AM Best will sponsor the NAMIC 126th Annual Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN, September 19-22, 2021.

In-person conference attendees can visit booth 213 to receive information about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings and products such as:

  • Best’s Insurance Reports®: Enhance top-level research and support intelligent decision making with AM Best's insight into the financial performance of insurance companies worldwide, along with the latest insurer information;
  • Best’s Financial Suite: Power your insurance industry research with AM Best’s quality data, insurer credit ratings and analytical tools;
  • Best's State Rate Filings®: Keep up with U.S. P/C program innovations, find out which competitors are entering which markets and create targeted product development strategies; and
  • Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio Model - P/C, US: Assess P/C insurers' capitalization levels across risk categories and understand how changing conditions impact the balance sheet.

Those interested in AM Best’s products can learn more by contacting sales@ambest.com.

AM Best is a longtime sponsor of the NAMIC conference, which offers a multitude of seminars focused on mutual insurance trends and networking opportunities. More information about the conference is available at https://www.namic.org/edu/convention.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
