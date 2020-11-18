AM BestTV Presents The Entrepreneurial Agent/Broker: Programs That Produce

In AM Best’s four-part series, “The Entrepreneurial Agent/Broker,” top industry leaders will discuss how tomorrow’s insurance coverages, business models and risk strategies get their start, often in the field crafted by innovative agents and brokers.

This segment examines how identifying, launching and maintaining a successful program business is a combination of creativity, strong relationships and focusing on defined niches. A panel of veteran program business leaders explains what guides them and how they gauge insurer support—as well as how to move into the program sector and assess prospective opportunities.

Watch now: www.ambest.com/review/agentbroker.

Panelists include:

Geof McKernan, founder, NSM Insurance Group;

Heidi Strommen, president, ProHost USA;

David Springer, group president and chief operating officer, NIP Group; and

Joel Cavaness, president, Risk Placement Services.

