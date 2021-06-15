Log in
AM-Pharma : Appoints Martijn Negen as VP Commercial Strategy

06/15/2021
AM-Pharma B.V., an emerging leader focused on developing therapeutics for severe medical conditions, today announced the appointment of Martijn Negen, MSc, MBA, as Vice President for Commercial Strategy. Martijn Negen has over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical, biotech and diagnostic companies. He joins AM-Pharma from Alexion Pharma, where he most recently held the position of General Manager Benelux, Nordics & Alpine and Managing Director. At AM-Pharma, Martijn Negen, as the first commercial hire, will be responsible for developing the commercialization strategy for the Company’s proprietary recombinant alkaline phosphatase for the treatment of sepsis-associated acute kidney injury.

“Martijn brings AM-Pharma extensive strategic marketing and operational commercialization experience from the biotech industry, which will be of great value to our team,” said Erik van den Berg, CEO at AM-Pharma. “As we are advancing our multinational pivotal REVIVAL Phase III clinical trial in patients with sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, we are also executing on the preparations for the potential commercial launch of our recombinant alkaline phosphatase and Martijn is well positioned to drive these commercial readiness efforts for AM-Pharma.”

“I have been impressed by how AM-Pharma is single-handedly managing the global REVIVAL study and leading continued close interactions with a broad network of stakeholders. I am excited to have joined an incredibly dedicated team and look forward to contribute to bringing a potentially transformative treatment to patients in need,” added Martijn Negen, MSc, MBA.

At Alexion, and prior to that at Portola, which was acquired by Alexion in July 2020, Martijn led the medical, marketing and market access launch efforts in his region for Ondexxya (andexanet alfa) and was part of the European Leadership Team. Previously, he was associated with Stem Healthcare where he worked as Vice President for Global Client Relations and drove global business development for key target clients. In 2014, Martijn Negen co-founded NLC – The HealthTech Venture Builder, a start-up dedicated to supporting health tech inventors in bringing their ideas to market. In parallel to this effort, he was a Global Brand Director and Business Development Director in Teva Pharmaceuticals Global Specialty Medicines group. Prior to that, he held various senior commercial leadership positions at Astra Zeneca, Eli Lilly, Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Martijn Negen holds a master’s degree in Medical Biotechnology from De Montfort University in Leicester, UK, and a Bachelor of Science from Hogeschool West-Brabant in Breda, The Netherlands. He also holds an international MBA from the Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, USA, and the TSM Business School in Enschede, The Netherlands.

About AM-Pharma
AM-Pharma's purpose is to save and improve the lives of patients confronted with severe medical conditions. Our initial focus is sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, the cause of death for hundreds of thousands of people hospitalized each year. Our proprietary recombinant human alkaline phosphatase has the potential to become the first treatment for sepsis-associated acute kidney injury and is now in a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial. We are a dedicated team driven to bring treatment options to severely ill patients, their families and acute care professionals.
Find out more about us online at: www.am-pharma.com

- ENDS -


© Business Wire 2021
