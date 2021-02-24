Log in
AMA Houston :'s Robin Tooms Wins 2021 Ric Sweeney Chapter Volunteer of the Year Award

02/24/2021 | 01:34pm EST
AMA Houston Board Member since 2007, Tooms Honored by AMA National for Passion, Talent, Determination

AMA Houston, the leading educational information, career-building, and networking resource for Houston’s marketing professionals, today announced that Robin Tooms, the current AMA Houston Co-Chair for CMO Forum and member of the Chapter Board of Directors since 2007, is the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Ric Sweeney Chapter Volunteer of the Year Award. The American Marketing Association recognizes one volunteer each year from the AMA membership across the U.S. who exemplifies the passion, talent, and determination of the AMA volunteer.

“Robin is a servant leader, who, for nearly 20 years, has made a powerful impact on chapter operations, membership experience, and the AMA Houston community as a whole,” said Emily Rhodes, AMA Houston Chapter President. “Robin has served in many board positions with the thoughtful and meaningful leadership she is known for. Our chapter is extremely proud of Robin for this well-deserved recognition by AMA National. I speak for all when I say we are thankful Robin calls AMA Houston ‘home.’”

This award was named in honor of Ric Sweeney, former AMA Chairman of the Board, former Professional Chapters Council President, former Cincinnati Chapter President, and member of the AMA since 1996. It recognizes and rewards outstanding professional chapter leaders whose contributions have added significantly to the AMA’s goals.

“I am truly honored to be recognized as the 2021 Ric Sweeney Chapter Volunteer of the Year amid so many outstanding AMA chapter leaders across the country,” said Tooms. “Like so many, I originally joined AMA to enhance my professional skills. Volunteering, however, provided the additional opportunity to immerse myself in Houston's marketing community and serve the profession at a greater level. What I found to be true in Houston, as well as on a national level, is that volunteering offers so much more—boundless opportunities to grow as a leader and lifelong friendships. If you are seeking to find a group of talented and generous marketers to grow alongside with, look no further than the AMA.”

Tooms joined the AMA Houston Chapter in 2004 and was elected to the board of directors as Vice President of Communications in 2007. Her precise execution and leadership skills defined how the Communications Committee functions to this day. She later served as President-Elect followed by Chapter President from 2012–2013. In 2014, Tooms joined the AMA National Professional Chapters Council serving in various roles including Leadership Summit Co-Chair and President. She currently serves as the Co-Chair of the CMO Forum focused on marketing executives. In addition to her dedication to AMA, Tooms volunteers with Memorial Assistance Ministries and previously with Literacy Advance of Houston.

About AMA Houston

AMA Houston is the leading educational information, career-building, and networking resource for Houston’s marketing professionals and has been serving marketing professionals for more than 60 years. AMA Houston is one of the nation’s largest chapters and a repeat Chapter Excellence Award winner including a Silver winner in 2019. To learn more about the AMA or to join Houston’s largest marketing professional organization, visit https://www.amahouston.org/


© Business Wire 2021
