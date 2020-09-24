AMAFI - 20-40 - Report CMU

Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI)

AMAFI is the trade organisation working at national, European and international levels to represent financial market participants in France. AMAFI members consist of investment firms and credit institutions (French, European and global firms), operating in and/or from France (corporate and investment banks (CIBs), brokers-dealers, exchanges, and private banks). As far as financial products are concerned, we mostly represent all issuers/manufacturers of products (CIBs) and, through our private bank members, distributors as well. AMAFI has more than 150 members operating in equities and fixed-income and interest rate products, as well as commodities, derivatives and structured products for both professional and retail clients.

Centre for European Policy Studies

CEPS is one of Europe's leading think tanks and forums for debate on EU affairs, with an exceptionally strong in-house research capacity and an extensive network of partner institutes throughout the world. As an organisation, CEPS is committed to carrying out state-of-the-art policy research that addresses the challenges facing Europe and maintaining high standards of academic excellence and unqualified independence and impartiality. It provides a forum for discussion among all stakeholders in the European policy process and works to build collaborative networks of researchers, policy -makers and business representatives across Europe.

European Capital Markets Institute

ECMI conducts in-depth research aimed at informing the debate and policy-making process on a broad range of issues related to capital markets. Through its various activities, ECMI facilitates interaction among market participants, policy- makers and academics. These exchanges are fuelled by the various outputs ECMI produces, such as regular commen- taries, policy briefs, working papers, statistics, task forces, conferences, workshops and seminars. In addition, ECMI undertakes studies commissioned by the EU institutions and other organisations, and publishes contributions from high-profile external researchers.