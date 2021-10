AMAFI - 21-38 - Competitiveness and Attractiveness CMU

CMU reboot

The need to reboot the Capital Markets Union (CMU) project has spurred a variety of recent initiatives. Back in October 2019, the Next CMU High Level Group, which was originally set up by Germany, France and the Netherlands ( link ), released a report whose conclusions informed those issued by the Council in December ( link ) . In early June 2020, the High Level Forum on CMU set up by the Commission published its report ( link ), while October saw the release of the own-initiative report by the European Parliament's ECON Committee ( link ) .

In late June of the same year, AMAFI teamed up with the Center for European Policy Studies (CEPS-ECMI) to provide input to the discussions ( link ), which it organised around member experiences with market functioning and market mechanisms.

COMPETITIVENESS AND

ATTRACTIVENESS

STRONG FINANCIAL MARKETS TO MEET THE

FINANCING CHALLENGES FACING THE UNION

The regulatory response to the 2008 crisis has increased the need for CMU

Acting on the conclusions of the G20 summit meeting held in Pittsburgh in late 2009, the European Union (EU) decided, in its response to the 2008 financial crisis, that it needed to bolster the prudential framework governing its banking system. While these efforts did

indeed make the system's participants more robust - witness their resilience to the recent shocks - they also

revealed the need to update the European economy's financing model by giving financial markets a bigger role amid increasing restrictions on bank lending.

First launched in 2015, the Capital Markets Union (CMU) project was intended to support these developments. Six years on, however, the results have fallen well short of expectations. Accordingly, different initiatives have been taken recently to identify ways to reinvigorate CMU.

A reboot is even more critical because financing challenges are growing all the time, with the traditional challenges faced by companies now joined by new ones connected with mitigating climate change, coping with population ageing and providing resources to develop European champions in strategic sectors, including high- profile areas such as sustainable finance and digital.

The Covid-19 crisis and Brexit have made it even more necessary for the Union to fully apply the open strategic autonomyconcept to market financing

Two major shocks have renewed the importance of fostering deeper, more autonomous and more integrated financial markets in Europe:

Because of Brexit, the City is no longer the Union's chief financial centre. This means that the EU must rethink how its markets operate so that it can maintain control over the ecosystem that is vital to financing its economy; Meanwhile, the Covid-19 health crisis has severely impacted the EU-27 economy and caused debt to surge, increasing the need for the EU to bolster its market-based financing capacity, not just to support the economic recovery ( link ) but also to regain some autonomy in sectors that the crisis has led to be identified as strategically important.

Although too often underestimated, the primary objective must be to maintain control over existing financial flows and introduce new flows, including from outside the EU, while at the same time taking care not to rely too heavily on non-EU resources in terms of capital and expertise. Striking this balance is essential to ensuring that the European economy has access to the necessary financing capacity over the long run.

