AMAX : to Reduce Data Center Energy Consumption Through High Density Immersion Cooling Solution

FREMONT, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX' s HPC and AI Solutions Group announced today a new 2U 4-Node density optimized server, ServMax®AE-2484L , designed for single-phase liquid immersion cooling, improves Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) by reducing server power usage by up to 20% while boasting the highest CPU compute density in its form factor.

The 2U 4-Node density optimized server is designed to address data center challenges – focusing on constraints such as location, the availability and cost of power, and the handling of increasingly demanding compute requirements, such as HPC and AI workloads. AMAX provides scalable computing designs, integration into liquid immersion cooling systems, and architects proof of concepts to accelerate the adoption of immersion cooling technology.

Designed for liquid immersion, the ServMax®AE-2484L offers the highest CPU density configuration available today. The 2U 4-Node server meets and exceeds extreme density requirements while delivering <1.05 PUE, 10-20% server load reduction plus an average power reduction of ~50% and reduction of cooling energy costs up to 95%.

AMAX's ServMax®AE-2484L designed for immersion cooling systems is ideal for data centers supporting:

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Cloud/On-Premise Data Centers

High-Frequency Trading (HFT)

Financial Analysis

Compute Intensive Applications

The 2U 4-Node density optimized server includes eight AMD EPYC processors and supports up to 16TB DDR4 memory in a single 2U chassis, with two, up to 64-core, processors and 16 DIMM slots per node. When deployed with immersion cooling, the ServMax®AE-2484L enables data center operators to "rack and stack" more servers to handle the processing load the site requires.

The combined solution of AMAX's ServMax®AE-2484L and immersion cooling system provides significant cost-savings potential of building, running and expanding data center while delivering an across-the-board improvement in rack density, performance, cooling capacity, data center layout and location options.

