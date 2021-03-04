Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMAX : to Reduce Data Center Energy Consumption Through High Density Immersion Cooling Solution

03/04/2021 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREMONT, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX's HPC and AI Solutions Group announced today a new 2U 4-Node density optimized server, ServMax®AE-2484L, designed for single-phase liquid immersion cooling, improves Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) by reducing server power usage by up to 20% while boasting the highest CPU compute density in its form factor.

The 2U 4-Node density optimized server is designed to address data center challenges – focusing on constraints such as location, the availability and cost of power, and the handling of increasingly demanding compute requirements, such as HPC and AI workloads. AMAX provides scalable computing designs, integration into liquid immersion cooling systems, and architects proof of concepts to accelerate the adoption of immersion cooling technology.

Designed for liquid immersion, the ServMax®AE-2484L offers the highest CPU density configuration available today. The 2U 4-Node server meets and exceeds extreme density requirements while delivering <1.05 PUE, 10-20% server load reduction plus an average power reduction of ~50% and reduction of cooling energy costs up to 95%.

AMAX's ServMax®AE-2484L designed for immersion cooling systems is ideal for data centers supporting:

  • High-Performance Computing (HPC)
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Cloud/On-Premise Data Centers
  • High-Frequency Trading (HFT)
  • Financial Analysis
  • Compute Intensive Applications

The 2U 4-Node density optimized server includes eight AMD EPYC processors and supports up to 16TB DDR4 memory in a single 2U chassis, with two, up to 64-core, processors and 16 DIMM slots per node. When deployed with immersion cooling, the ServMax®AE-2484L enables data center operators to "rack and stack" more servers to handle the processing load the site requires.

The combined solution of AMAX's ServMax®AE-2484L and immersion cooling system provides significant cost-savings potential of building, running and expanding data center while delivering an across-the-board improvement in rack density, performance, cooling capacity, data center layout and location options.

For more information on AMAX's immersion-cooled solutions, please contact info@amax.com.  

About AMAX:
AMAX is an award-winning global leader in application-tailored cloud, data center, open architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning and OEM Server Manufacturing solutions designed towards highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers, or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX, visit: http://www.amax.com

Media Contact
Kasey Thomas
amax@nextpr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amax-to-reduce-data-center-energy-consumption-through-high-density-immersion-cooling-solution-301240773.html

SOURCE AMAX


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aSEVERN BANCORP MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Severn Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SVBI
BU
10:39aMETAMATERIAL  : IIROC Trading Halt - MMAT
AQ
10:39aHUOBI TECHNOLOGY  : Tech's Subsidiary Asset Management Got the Approval to Launch 100% Virtual Asset Funds
AQ
10:39aBC mineral and coal exploration spend up 28% in 2020 despite turbulent year
PU
10:39aCitius Pharmaceuticals to Feature Product Candidates Including Stem-Cell Therapy for COVID-19-Related Acute Respiratory Conditions at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10
PR
10:38aINSTABANK  : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
10:38aGOLDEN GLOBAL  : GoldMining Inc. chairman and Founder, Amir Adnani, Presenting Virtually at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference
AQ
10:38aIn Support of Consumer Protection Week, ARDA-ROC Commends Attorneys General on Their Fight Against Timeshare Exit Fraud & Cautions Consumers When Looking to Exit Their Timeshare
BU
10:38aBLUE.CLOUD  : Taps Brian Alvarez as ‘EVP, Corporate Development,' a New, Growth-Focused Leadership Position at the Company
BU
10:37aAIR CANADA  : Unifor's Dias says Air Canada pledging passenger refunds as aid negotiations drag on
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ