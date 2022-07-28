Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AMAZON CFO SAYS GREAT RECESSION DID HELP CLOUD BUSINESS MORE THA…

07/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMAZON CFO SAYS GREAT RECESSION DID HELP CLOUD BUSINESS MORE THAN A DECADE AGO


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pPolice identify victims of British Columbia shooting
RE
05:56p'Ukraine's greatest friend,' UK's Truss pledges more support for Kyiv
RE
05:55pGhana looking at 3-year IMF programme of $2 bln-$3 bln -finance minister
RE
05:52pAmazon cfo says great recession did help cloud business more tha…
RE
05:51pAmazon cfo has seen longer and longer commitments from cloud cus…
RE
05:45pAmazon cfo says company expects increased energy costs for cloud…
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.45% to 97.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Unchanged at $1.0198 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.18% to $1.2178 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pProtest over 15th-century land grab doctrine interrupts papal Mass in Canada
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderate rebound in U.S. economic growth seen in second quarter as infl..
2Fresenius : Conference Call Preliminary Q2/2022 Results
3STELLANTIS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4Air Liquide prepares for possible gas cuts as half-year sales beat fore..
5Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate

HOT NEWS